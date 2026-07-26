Entropy Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Entropy Technologies LP cut its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,234 shares of the cable giant's stock after selling 243,637 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Comcast were worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 824.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,616,490 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $333,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359,800 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 173,139 shares of the cable giant's stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,378 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,772,703 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $50,894,000 after purchasing an additional 13,227 shares during the period. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 48.8% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 39,767 shares of the cable giant's stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company's stock.

Comcast News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Comcast this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Comcast from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Comcast from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Comcast and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Freedom Capital upgraded Comcast to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on Comcast from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.96.

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Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 8.97%.The firm had revenue of $29.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th. Comcast's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.98%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation NASDAQ: CMCSA is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal's assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

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