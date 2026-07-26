Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 1,045.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,948,434 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,321,849,000 after purchasing an additional 6,695,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $649,305,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at $274,784,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,827,032 shares of the construction company's stock worth $364,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,126,005 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $162,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded D.R. Horton from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Stock Up 3.1%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $146.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.84 and a 200 day moving average of $150.37. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $131.75 and a one year high of $184.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 9.15%.The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.13%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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