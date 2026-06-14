Entropy Technologies LP Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 239.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,679 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova makes up about 0.7% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get GE Vernova alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock worth $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock worth $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,054,474 shares of the company's stock worth $3,957,024,000 after purchasing an additional 685,466 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Susquehanna set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,085.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $940.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $474.21 and a 52 week high of $1,181.95. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $831.73.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider GE Vernova, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and GE Vernova wasn't on the list.

While GE Vernova currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here