Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Cigna Group $CI

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 96.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,651 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Cigna Group were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 801 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $333.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $303.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $338.80.

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Cigna Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $290.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $239.51 and a 12-month high of $315.47.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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