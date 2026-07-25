Entropy Technologies LP Grows Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,917 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,777,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 13,949.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,036,887 shares of the company's stock worth $280,357,000 after buying an additional 2,022,389 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth $199,723,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 2,189.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,075,916 shares of the company's stock valued at $208,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,916 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,166,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,770,000 after acquiring an additional 856,540 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Teradyne from $365.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Teradyne from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Teradyne from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $394.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TER

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,304. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total transaction of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock worth $5,444,112 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $349.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.85. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.18 and a fifty-two week high of $487.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 22.55%.Teradyne's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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