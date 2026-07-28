Entropy Technologies LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 91.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 54,983 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Republic Services from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Republic Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $240.00 to $223.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $243.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RSG

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RSG opened at $216.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.41 and a 52-week high of $246.25. The business's fifty day moving average is $212.28 and its 200-day moving average is $214.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Republic Services had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 60,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $213.31 per share, for a total transaction of $12,947,917.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,635,597,400.42. This trade represents a 0.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58 shares in the company, valued at $12,254.24. The trade was a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have acquired a total of 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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