Entropy Technologies LP Has $13.49 Million Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. $URI

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,515 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in United Rentals were worth $13,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,708,877 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,192,357,000 after acquiring an additional 30,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,981 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,087,711,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $978,017,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in United Rentals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,347 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $631,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,675 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,608 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $620,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE URI opened at $1,140.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.79. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.59 and a 12-month high of $1,177.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,052.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.10.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The construction company reported $12.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.53 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 15.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 46.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be paid a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. United Rentals's payout ratio is presently 18.92%.

More United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. JPMorgan price target increase

JPMorgan raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,235 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence in continued upside. Positive Sentiment: Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Truist price target increase

Truist boosted its target to $1,466 and maintained a buy rating, reflecting a more optimistic view of URI’s earnings power and demand trends. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Citigroup price target increase

Citigroup raised its target to $1,330 with a buy rating after the company’s strong Q2 results and improved guidance. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Bank of America price target increase

Bank of America increased its target to $1,300 and reiterated a buy rating, adding to the positive analyst momentum around the stock. Positive Sentiment: United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Q2 earnings beat and guidance raise

United Rentals reported Q2 earnings of $12.76 per share and revenue of $4.41 billion, both ahead of expectations, and raised full-year guidance on stronger rental growth and demand. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $1.97 per share, which is a modest shareholder-return update but not likely the main driver of today’s trading. Dividend announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on URI. Wall Street Zen raised United Rentals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Rentals from $1,195.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $1,335.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $1,100.00 to $1,235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,226.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on United Rentals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total transaction of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 2,466 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $963.00, for a total transaction of $2,374,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,774 shares in the company, valued at $14,227,362. The trade was a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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