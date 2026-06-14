Entropy Technologies LP Has $14.76 Million Stock Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 381.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,005 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,274 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Stryker were worth $14,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,298.34. The trade was a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total value of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,170.65. This represents a 95.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Stryker from $397.00 to $379.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $395.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE SYK opened at $312.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Corporation has a 52 week low of $281.00 and a 52 week high of $404.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Stryker, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Stryker wasn't on the list.

While Stryker currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here