Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.28 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Entropy Technologies LP reduced its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,935 shares of the company's stock after selling 53,939 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Corteva were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company's stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,326 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corteva by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,593 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts: Sign Up

Corteva Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.53 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.32. Corteva had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Corteva's payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CTVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Corteva from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Corteva from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $88.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTVA

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc NYSE: CTVA is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva's operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Corteva, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corteva wasn't on the list.

While Corteva currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here