Entropy Technologies LP Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 435.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 82,460 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 686.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,176,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $149,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518,001 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $112,307,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384,526 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,242 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 49.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,395,999 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $177,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,890 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brixmor Property Group to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.75 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $33.75.

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Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $32.45 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $349.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.340-2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

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