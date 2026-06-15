Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in Planet Labs PBC $PL

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Free Report) by 315.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,315 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 131,615 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Planet Labs PBC worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,593,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 1,959.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 267,665 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 254,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PL. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded Planet Labs PBC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Friday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.28.

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Key Stories Impacting Planet Labs PBC

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Labs PBC this week:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PL opened at $31.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.99. Planet Labs PBC has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $51.76.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $94.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.39 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 105.29% and a negative net margin of 111.17%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Planet Labs PBC news, CFO Ashley F. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $7,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,895,162 shares in the company, valued at $66,520,186.20. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Schingler sold 73,683 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $2,584,062.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 256,488 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,995,034.16. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 16.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC is a public benefit corporation that operates one of the largest fleets of Earth-imaging satellites, providing high-frequency, high-resolution imagery and data analytics to a broad range of industries. The company's multi-spectral satellite constellation captures daily snapshots of the planet, enabling clients to monitor changes in agriculture, forestry, urban development, energy infrastructure and environmental conditions. Planet's imagery platform is designed to support timely decision-making by transforming raw satellite data into actionable insights for business and government users.

Founded in 2010 by former NASA scientists Will Marshall, Robbie Schingler and Chris Boshuizen, Planet Labs grew from a small startup into a key provider in the satellite imaging sector.

Featured Stories

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