Entropy Technologies LP Has $3.65 Million Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Entropy Technologies LP raised its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,058 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,005 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Diageo were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Diageo alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Diageo by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,173,047 shares of the company's stock worth $187,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,027 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,947,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $167,989,000 after purchasing an additional 476,979 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,737,346 shares of the company's stock valued at $149,881,000 after purchasing an additional 191,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,701,878 shares of the company's stock worth $162,410,000 after buying an additional 555,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,372,808 shares of the company's stock worth $102,124,000 after buying an additional 477,999 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Loop Capital set a $99.00 price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. TD Cowen upgraded Diageo from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $106.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

Diageo Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $72.45 and a 1-year high of $116.41.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc is a global producer, marketer and distributor of alcoholic beverages, headquartered in London, England. The company was created through the 1997 merger of Guinness plc and Grand Metropolitan plc and is publicly traded on multiple exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange NYSE: DEO and the London Stock Exchange. Diageo operates a worldwide business, selling products in a broad range of markets across the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America.

Diageo's core activities cover the production, marketing and sale of a diverse portfolio of spirits, beer and liqueurs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diageo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diageo wasn't on the list.

While Diageo currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here