Entropy Technologies LP Has $6.33 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG - Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in PPG Industries were worth $6,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 126,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.9%

PPG Industries stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.61. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.75. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. PPG Industries's payout ratio is currently 40.51%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG's product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

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