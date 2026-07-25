Entropy Technologies LP Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in CubeSmart $CUBE

Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report) by 160.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,056 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 110,864 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.08% of CubeSmart worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 174.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.09 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $281.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.25 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. CubeSmart has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. Analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. CubeSmart's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE Stock is a Smart Pullback Play

CUBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Evercore set a $47.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.42.

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CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart NYSE: CUBE is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and management of self-storage facilities across the United States. The company's portfolio comprises properties in primary and secondary markets, catering to both individual and business customers seeking flexible, short-term and long-term storage solutions. CubeSmart's facilities feature a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled options and advanced security features, supported by on-site managers and centralized customer service operations.

In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE - Free Report).

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