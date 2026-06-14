Entropy Technologies LP Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,926 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 16,071 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Ventas were worth $6,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ventas from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Ventas from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. This trade represents a 14.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,557,079.80. This trade represents a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $84.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.76 and a 12 month high of $91.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is 378.18%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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