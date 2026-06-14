Entropy Technologies LP Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 249.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,200 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $239,683,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,679,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BE. Susquehanna raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $251.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $242.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bloom Energy to $254.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.48.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aman Joshi sold 19,944 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total value of $3,088,328.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 190,521 shares of the company's stock, valued at $29,502,176.85. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.96, for a total value of $6,674,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,971,567.04. This represents a 18.72% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 323,777 shares of company stock valued at $71,485,514 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Bloom Energy stock opened at $260.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.21 and a 200-day moving average of $171.19. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,206.80 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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