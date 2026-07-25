Entropy Technologies LP Has $8.10 Million Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Entropy Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,554 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,558 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ankerstar Wealth LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in GE Aerospace by 72.0% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $355.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $426.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $386.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

Trending Headlines about GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.4%

GE opened at $353.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $261.71 and a 12 month high of $382.97. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $341.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.67.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.16. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 17.72%.The firm had revenue of $12.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. The company's revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.650-7.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.14%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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