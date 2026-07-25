Entropy Technologies LP Has $9.94 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 2,749.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,997 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,446,429,000. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $214.16 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $199.19 and a 52-week high of $332.46. The company's 50 day moving average price is $262.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.50. The company has a market capitalization of $201.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $17.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 15.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. Piper Sandler raised International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $291.00 to $250.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $235.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut shares of International Business Machines to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.40.

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More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound.

Unusual options activity showed strong bullish interest, with traders buying 108,601 call options on IBM, about 35% above normal call volume. This suggests some investors are betting on a rebound. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares.

Citigroup lowered its price target to $245 from $255 but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still see value in the shares. Positive Sentiment: IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure.

IBM announced a dividend of $1.69 per share, reinforcing its appeal to income-focused investors at a time when the stock has been under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. IBM: The Historic Stock Rout Is A Generational Opportunity

Recent commentary has turned split: some analysts and strategists view the post-earnings decline as a potential long-term opportunity, while others say IBM may be stuck in a holding pattern until growth reaccelerates. Neutral Sentiment: IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate.

IBM is still getting support from its long-term quantum computing strategy, including the announced acquisition of HRL Laboratories, which expands its quantum R&D capabilities. That could help sentiment, but the benefit is longer term rather than immediate. Negative Sentiment: The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure.

The main reason the stock fell sharply is IBM’s Q2 report and lowered 2026 outlook: revenue missed expectations, mainframe sales weakened, and management cut full-year constant-currency revenue growth guidance after customers shifted spending toward AI infrastructure. Negative Sentiment: Shortly after the earnings slump, law firms announced securities-fraud investigations tied to IBM’s disclosures about the mainframe slowdown, adding legal overhang and uncertainty for shareholders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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