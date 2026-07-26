Entropy Technologies LP Increases Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI - Free Report) by 94.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP owned about 0.05% of Valmont Industries worth $4,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the first quarter worth $3,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,122,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $816,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI opened at $486.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $353.41 and a 1-year high of $585.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $538.15 and its 200 day moving average is $478.27.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm's revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 22.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Valmont Industries's payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $645.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $600.00 target price on Valmont Industries and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $587.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VMI

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc NYSE: VMI is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont's solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

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