Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL - Free Report) by 342.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,851 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 83,486 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Exelixis were worth $4,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 187,154 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 71,987 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,539,421 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $111,303,000 after purchasing an additional 28,265 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 692.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,446 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 122,720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,288 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,383,820 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 216,048 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exelixis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.00.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director George Poste sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $2,742,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 118,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,431,810.72. The trade was a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 43,451 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $2,187,757.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 594,741 shares in the company, valued at $29,945,209.35. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 219,170 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,641. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelixis Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $55.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $57.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $53.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.19.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Exelixis had a return on equity of 39.89% and a net margin of 35.08%.The company had revenue of $610.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecule therapies primarily for the treatment of cancer. Building on a platform that leverages model organism genetics and high-throughput screening, the company focuses its research on kinase inhibitors that modulate critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and metastasis. Exelixis's translational research approach aims to advance novel compounds from early-stage discovery through clinical development and regulatory approval.

The company's most recognized products include CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib), approved for the treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma, and COMETRIQ® (cabozantinib) for metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

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