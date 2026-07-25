Entropy Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 434.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,368 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 46,644 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $14,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $275,239,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 2,635.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 950,527 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $154,736,000 after purchasing an additional 915,782 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,811 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $276,224,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,668,210 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $922,728,000 after purchasing an additional 394,693 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:VLO opened at $302.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $265.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $320.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $32.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.38 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 35.11 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Valero Energy's payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $259.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $329.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $220.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $266.71.

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Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

Further Reading

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