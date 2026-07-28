Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.05 Million in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,690 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 140.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 256 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Federal Signal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FSS

Federal Signal Stock Performance

NYSE FSS opened at $118.33 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $134.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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