Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.22 Million in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,480 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTMI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,433 shares of the technology company's stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 10,565 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,087 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,705,963 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,989,000 after buying an additional 115,766 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 190,563 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 1,150.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,889 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 128,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $123.71 on Tuesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $172.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.87 and a beta of 2.10. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut TTM Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTMI

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total value of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,550,595.40. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 3,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total transaction of $638,520.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 71,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,015,682.04. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock worth $17,191,859. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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