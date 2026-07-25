Entropy Technologies LP Invests $13.59 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,587,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,925,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after buying an additional 6,794,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $278,390,000 after buying an additional 1,728,865 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,096,000 after buying an additional 1,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 85.5% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,493,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,637 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.38.

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CenterPoint Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is 56.44%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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