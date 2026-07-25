Go Pro
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

Entropy Technologies LP Invests $13.59 Million in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. $CNP

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
CenterPoint Energy logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 314,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $13,587,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,925,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after buying an additional 6,794,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261,079 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $278,390,000 after buying an additional 1,728,865 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,722,893 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $296,096,000 after buying an additional 1,256,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 85.5% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,493,500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $96,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,637 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CenterPoint Energy this week:

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.60 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is 56.44%.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CenterPoint Energy Right Now?

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines