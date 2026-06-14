Entropy Technologies LP Invests $14.75 Million in American Express Company $AXP

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,868 shares of the payment services company's stock, valued at approximately $14,749,000. American Express makes up approximately 0.8% of Entropy Technologies LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AXP. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. Freedom Capital raised shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Express from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $359.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on American Express

American Express News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Up 2.2%

AXP stock opened at $325.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. American Express Company has a one year low of $286.15 and a one year high of $387.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $315.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.98.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 33.95%. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.71%.

American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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