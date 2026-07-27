Entropy Technologies LP Invests $1.93 Million in Sony Corporation $SONY

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,925,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 108,981,588 shares of the company's stock worth $2,789,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337,062 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Sony during the first quarter worth $39,998,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sony in the 4th quarter worth about $47,989,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sony by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,205,000 after buying an additional 1,709,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 337.6% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,949,592 shares of the company's stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sony

In other Sony news, insider Tsuyoshi Kodera sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $1,047,540.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 27,553 shares in the company, valued at $565,938.62. This represents a 64.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hiroki Totoki sold 225,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $4,729,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 173,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,641,715. The trade was a 56.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 771,838 shares of company stock worth $16,866,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company's stock.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Sony (NYSE:SONY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Sony had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $19.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $32.86 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corporation will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Sony in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SONY

Trending Headlines about Sony

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Sony Profile

Sony Group Corporation NYSE: SONY is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

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