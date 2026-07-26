Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.17 Million in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,072 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,175,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $152,195,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,217,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 148.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 384,494 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $89,287,000 after buying an additional 229,666 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,376,088 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $557,146,000 after buying an additional 215,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 3,782.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 194,718 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 189,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company's stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Down 0.8%

CLH stock opened at $304.14 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $316.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $286.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $225,803.91. Following the sale, the director owned 11,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,250,832.21. This trade represents a 6.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $308.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.92.

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Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc is a leading provider of environmental, energy and industrial services in North America. The company specializes in the collection, transportation and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous wastes, emergency spill response and remediation, industrial cleaning and on-site field services. Its comprehensive service offering also includes chemical neutralization, drum crushing, high-pressure water blasting, tank cleaning and vacuum services designed to help customers meet stringent environmental regulations.

Founded in 1980 by Alan S.

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