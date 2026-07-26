Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.20 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,567 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 517 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,513 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 381 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,855 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,484 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $197,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,345,686.75. This represents a 12.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $112.31 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $205.77. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 8.15%.The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Leidos has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.100-12.500 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Leidos's payout ratio is 15.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LDOS. Argus upgraded shares of Leidos to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $163.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LDOS

About Leidos

Leidos is an American technology and engineering company that provides services and solutions to government and commercial customers, with a strong focus on national security, defense, intelligence, and civil government markets. The company delivers systems integration, engineering, cybersecurity, software development, data analytics, cloud migration and managed IT services, as well as mission support for complex programs. Leidos' work spans areas such as C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance), secure communications, sensors and systems engineering, and health IT solutions for public-sector healthcare programs.

Leidos traces its corporate roots to Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and emerged as an independent, publicly traded company following a corporate separation in 2013.

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