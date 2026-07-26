Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.30 Million in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,495 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,914 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,017 shares of the company's stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,853 shares of the company's stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,967 shares of the company's stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded British American Tobacco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research began coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $51.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BTI opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.98. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report).

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