Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.36 Million in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 32,614 shares of the industrial products company's stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Crown by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Crown by 45.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Crown by 7.7% in the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 1,626 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $98.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $116.62. The business's 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200 day moving average is $103.03.

Crown (NYSE:CCK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.03 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 5.65%.Crown's quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Crown has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.300 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Crown's payout ratio is presently 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.85, for a total value of $801,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,196,829.50. The trade was a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Crown from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Crown from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Crown from $140.00 to $129.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

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