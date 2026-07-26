Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.52 Million in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $3,518,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 59.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,956 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 672.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,220 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $126,014,000 after purchasing an additional 305,760 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 17.3% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 247.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 527,246 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $189,171,000 after acquiring an additional 375,709 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter worth $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.01, for a total value of $144,643.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,637.52. This represents a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock worth $611,451 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Domino's Pizza Trading Up 3.0%

DPZ opened at $332.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.47. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 12-month low of $282.00 and a 12-month high of $486.68.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.89 EPS for the current year.

Domino's Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is presently 45.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $435.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $395.00 to $370.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $402.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Domino's Pizza

Key Headlines Impacting Domino's Pizza

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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