Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.68 Million in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,684,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 271,304 shares of the company's stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,457,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 72,437 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 104,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. UBS Group increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $121.67.

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Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. The trade was a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock worth $2,132,914 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of SJM opened at $118.31 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $88.25 and a twelve month high of $119.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.01, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50-day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker's previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is -338.46%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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