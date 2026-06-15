Entropy Technologies LP Invests $3.99 Million in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,904 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,985,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Pinterest by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 95,960 shares of the company's stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company's stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the company's stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PINS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.40.

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Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,100 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,450 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $549,000. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 46,875 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $1,020,937.50. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,190. 8.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of PINS opened at $20.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $39.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates a visual discovery platform that helps users find inspiration and ideas for projects ranging from home design and fashion to cooking and travel. Users create and curate "Pins" — images or videos linked to content — organized on thematic boards. The service is available through its website and mobile applications and emphasizes personalized recommendations and visual search to surface relevant content based on user interests.

The company's primary revenue model is advertising, offering promoted content formats that integrate into user feeds and search results.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS - Free Report).

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