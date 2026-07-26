Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.16 Million in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,347 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $4,164,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JKHY. State Street Corp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,103,290 shares of the technology company's stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,140 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,800,777 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $268,190,000 after acquiring an additional 155,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,221 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $258,250,000 after purchasing an additional 66,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,350,393 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $246,420,000 after purchasing an additional 831,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 973,760 shares of the technology company's stock worth $179,354,000 after purchasing an additional 37,814 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on JKHY. Loop Capital began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $165.00 target price on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.07.

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Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $150.58 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $138.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.04 and a 52-week high of $193.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.28. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $615.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.780-6.870 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Jack Henry & Associates's dividend payout ratio is 34.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gregory R. Adelson acquired 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.42 per share, for a total transaction of $266,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,036 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,806,623.12. The trade was a 10.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mimi Carsley acquired 375 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,295.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $805,658.84. This represents a 6.66% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company's core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

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