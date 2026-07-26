Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.36 Million in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,421 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,000.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 406 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 340.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 462 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Zacks Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $49.99 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.82 and a 52-week high of $73.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.78.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 21.91%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.130 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.95%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated NYSE: MKC is a global leader in spices, seasonings and flavor solutions. Headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the company traces its origins to the late 19th century and has grown into a major manufacturer and marketer of branded and private‑label flavor products for consumer, industrial and foodservice markets.

McCormick's product portfolio includes pure spices and herbs, blended seasonings, marinades, rubs, sauces, extracts and specialty flavorings, along with ingredient systems and custom flavor development for manufacturers and foodservice operators.

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