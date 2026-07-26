Entropy Technologies LP Invests $4.61 Million in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,775 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $4,609,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Chairman Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 77,957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.58, for a total transaction of $12,206,507.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 321,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,302,264.48. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Parahus sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,122,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 23,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,510,574.62. This represents a 24.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $149.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.14 and a 200 day moving average of $145.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Toll Brothers Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.50 and a twelve month high of $168.36.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.66%.Toll Brothers's quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Toll Brothers's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Research Partners reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Toll Brothers from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Toll Brothers from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $164.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc is a publicly traded homebuilding company that focuses on designing and constructing luxury residential properties. The company's core business encompasses a broad range of housing products, including custom single-family homes, upscale condominium communities and rental apartment ventures. Toll Brothers emphasizes high-end finishes and architectural craftsmanship, positioning itself in the premium segment of the U.S. housing market.

In addition to traditional homebuilding, Toll Brothers operates specialized divisions to address evolving consumer preferences.

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