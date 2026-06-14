Entropy Technologies LP Invests $5.41 Million in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 196,835 shares of the pipeline company's stock, valued at approximately $5,411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $52,157.50. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,148 shares of company stock worth $752,089. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of KMI stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. Kinder Morgan's revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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