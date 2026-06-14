Entropy Technologies LP Invests $8.30 Million in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,342 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $8,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $125,604,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 810.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 176.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.39. The stock's 50-day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $140.31. DTE Energy Company has a 52-week low of $126.23 and a 52-week high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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