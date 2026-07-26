Entropy Technologies LP Lowers Holdings in Aon plc $AON

Entropy Technologies LP decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 24,796 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in AON were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,171,049 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,117,960,000 after buying an additional 191,658 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AON by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,252,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,323,850,000 after acquiring an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AON by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,229,464 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,291,048,000 after acquiring an additional 105,154 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in AON by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,852,456 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,770,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AON by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,141,363 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,810,726,000 after purchasing an additional 28,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on AON from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of AON from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on AON from $416.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AON from $409.00 to $406.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AON in a report on Friday, July 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $404.56.

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Insider Activity at AON

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 15,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,527,440. This trade represents a 3.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE AON opened at $361.26 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $304.59 and a 52 week high of $381.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $77.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $336.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.38.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 43.50%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. AON's dividend payout ratio is 18.00%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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