Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 54,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 908 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXTA

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business's 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.22. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $35.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business's quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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