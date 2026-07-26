Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.13 Million Investment in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,705 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $3,135,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,591,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,476,661 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $3,293,527,000 after purchasing an additional 268,824 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,544,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,629,000. Finally, PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in Transdigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,981,000. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

Transdigm Group Trading Up 1.8%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,236.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,261.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,270.10. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $1,123.61 and a 12 month high of $1,623.82.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.47 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.11 earnings per share. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TDG. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,745.00 to $1,645.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Transdigm Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,477.47.

Read Our Latest Report on TDG

Insider Buying and Selling at Transdigm Group

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,276.78, for a total transaction of $4,979,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,596,408. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,319.55, for a total value of $13,369,680.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,433,663.40. This represents a 31.98% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,064 shares of company stock valued at $34,814,142 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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