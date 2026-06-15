Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.40 Million Investment in AECOM $ACM

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,614 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $3,395,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 362 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company's stock.

Get AECOM alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AECOM

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $70.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 12 month low of $67.64 and a 12 month high of $135.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.16%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio is 32.38%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd bought 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This trade represents a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gaurav Kapoor bought 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, with a total value of $100,990.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AECOM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AECOM wasn't on the list.

While AECOM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here