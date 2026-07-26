Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.74 Million Investment in Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 199,207 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $3,739,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,981,273 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 13,418,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,250,702 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $432,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,394 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,734,671 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Coeur Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,586,550 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $277,953,000 after acquiring an additional 524,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coeur Mining by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,872,677 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $241,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,431 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.73. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business's 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.49.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.59 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Coeur Mining's revenue was up 137.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 23.0%. Coeur Mining's dividend payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 39,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 77,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,435,994.40. This trade represents a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $28.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Coeur Mining from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $26.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDE

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining's portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

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