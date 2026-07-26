Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,033 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,913,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,423,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,557,000 after purchasing an additional 806,430 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 45,592 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 7.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,003,000 after purchasing an additional 128,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Generac by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,870,000 after buying an additional 189,457 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,808 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,046,848. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,443. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $202.13 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $256.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Generac from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generac from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $286.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

Further Reading

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