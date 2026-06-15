Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $4.06 Million Investment in RTX Corporation $RTX

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,064,000.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $3,167,626,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,986,171 shares of the company's stock worth $22,922,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RTX by 27.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,796,746 shares of the company's stock worth $802,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,717,600 shares of the company's stock worth $1,232,008,000 after purchasing an additional 931,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $150,078,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank downgraded RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Stock Performance

RTX stock opened at $183.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10. The company has a market capitalization of $247.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $140.47 and a 1-year high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation.

DBS Bank upgraded RTX from “hold” to “moderate buy,” signaling improved confidence in the company’s outlook and valuation. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Source article

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, suggesting expectations for stronger earnings ahead. Positive Sentiment: RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Source article

RTX’s Collins Aerospace unit is expanding its Malaysia MRO hub with a $63 million investment, which supports long-term service capacity and international growth. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Source article

Recent commentary highlighted RTX as attractive on valuation after defense-contract focus, reinforcing the view that the stock may still have room to rerate if earnings hold up. Neutral Sentiment: RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts.

RTX remains one of the more watched names among investors, with multiple articles discussing defense spending, autonomous systems, and earnings expectations, but these are mostly sentiment and theme-driven rather than direct company-specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines about “RTX” relate to Nvidia’s GeForce RTX graphics products and Microsoft’s AI GPU support, which are unrelated to RTX Corporation and are unlikely to affect the stock directly.

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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