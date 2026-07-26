Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,271,000.

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Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in McKesson by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,104,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,929,380,000 after acquiring an additional 73,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,780,179 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,746,118,000 after purchasing an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,344 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,333,520,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,825,954 shares of the company's stock worth $2,318,102,000 after acquiring an additional 144,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,651,137,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of McKesson from $1,107.00 to $1,015.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $875.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $962.67.

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More McKesson News

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

McKesson Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $840.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $780.04 and a 200-day moving average of $838.46.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The business had revenue of $96.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. Analysts predict that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from McKesson's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is 8.53%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,748 shares of company stock worth $22,262,035. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

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