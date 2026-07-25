Entropy Technologies LP Makes New $6.70 Million Investment in Ameren Corporation $AEE

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 60,923 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,697,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,645,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,559,565,000 after purchasing an additional 495,945 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,543 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 62,173 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 193.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,473,120 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,966,000 after buying an additional 123,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $924,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Performance

Ameren stock opened at $113.75 on Friday. Ameren Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $96.57 and a fifty-two week high of $118.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business's revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is 53.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AEE shares. BTIG Research set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ameren from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $121.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameren

Insider Activity

In other Ameren news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 325 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $35,451.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,557,971.44. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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