Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,912,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company's stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 198.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,935,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 17.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 40,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.4% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company's stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $137.75 and a one year high of $243.21.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $60.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.10 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 92.61% and a net margin of 0.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.5158 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health's previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health's dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CAH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $248.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company's core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

Further Reading

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