Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,445 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 101.3% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 5,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $565,365.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,852,440.20. This represents a 16.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,994. The trade was a 48.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,675,090. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Church & Dwight

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital reaffirmed a Buy view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. RBC Capital Remains a Buy on Church & Dwight (CHD)

RBC Capital reaffirmed a view on Church & Dwight, signaling continued analyst confidence in the stock’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance.

The company continues to show solid fundamentals, with its most recent quarter beating EPS and revenue estimates and management maintaining full-year guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors.

Church & Dwight also remains supported by a quarterly dividend, which may appeal to income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Director Robert K. Shearer sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP Brian Buchert sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Insider sale details for Robert K Shearer Insider selling alert for CHD

Director sold 8,600 shares for about $842,542, and EVP sold 10,160 shares for about $997,102, adding to concern about insider confidence. Negative Sentiment: Another director, Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram, also sold shares, reinforcing the near-term overhang from insider selling.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CHD opened at $97.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $102.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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