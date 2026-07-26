Entropy Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 29,470 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $5,588,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 366,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $83,895,000 after purchasing an additional 74,301 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Danaher by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248,020 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $56,777,000 after buying an additional 186,584 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $4,477,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,495,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,029,061,000 after buying an additional 43,169 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Danaher by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 674,373 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $154,377,000 after acquiring an additional 463,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Danaher from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $228.91.

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Key Stories Impacting Danaher

Here are the key news stories impacting Danaher this week:

Danaher Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $191.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.04. Danaher Corporation has a 12 month low of $160.93 and a 12 month high of $242.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Danaher's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.42%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation NYSE: DHR is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher's portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

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